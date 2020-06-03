Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 97.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $17.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 387,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $2,904,622.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,657,829 shares of company stock worth $23,976,151. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 28.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 34.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

