NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.63

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.63 and last traded at $42.24, with a volume of 3987561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

About NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings & SBTech is based in the United States.

