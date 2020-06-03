National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stock Position Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NNN opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.53. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.65. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

In other National Retail Properties news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $786,953.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,645,016.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

