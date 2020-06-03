Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) will post sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Navistar International reported sales of $3.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navistar International will report full year sales of $7.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $8.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $9.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Navistar International.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NAV. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Navistar International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Navistar International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Navistar International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proxima Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the 1st quarter valued at $3,195,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Navistar International by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,996 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Navistar International by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in Navistar International by 327.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International stock opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.57. Navistar International has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

See Also: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navistar International (NAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.