New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,394 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in New Relic were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in New Relic by 22.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 19.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $2,706,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,500 shares of company stock worth $5,846,475. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on New Relic from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on New Relic from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on New Relic from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on New Relic from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Relic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

NYSE NEWR opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 1.16. New Relic Inc has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $101.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $159.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.59 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

