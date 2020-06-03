New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 14,700 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Textainer Group worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Textainer Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Textainer Group by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Textainer Group by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. 32.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Textainer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of Textainer Group stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $145.48 million for the quarter. Textainer Group had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.37%.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

