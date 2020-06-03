New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 2,352 Shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.27% of Collectors Universe worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Collectors Universe by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 171,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 379.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 647.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLCT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Collectors Universe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Collectors Universe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

CLCT opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $30.24.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 50.87%. The company had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

