New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,350 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kindred Biosciences were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KIN. Guggenheim cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kindred Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kindred Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $11.93.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,567.56% and a negative return on equity of 72.77%. The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

