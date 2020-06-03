New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of NY MTG TR INC/SH worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kristine Rimando Nario-Eng purchased 7,500 shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,376. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Jason T. Serrano bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 412,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,531.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 165,500 shares of company stock worth $746,740 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NYMT shares. ValuEngine upgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

NY MTG TR INC/SH stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 92.36 and a current ratio of 92.36. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $6.47.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a negative return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 23.67%. On average, analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

