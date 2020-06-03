New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 12,364 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 99.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $305.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.71 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOFG. TheStreet downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director Douglas H. Greeff bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $85,695. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,258 shares of company stock worth $90,764. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

