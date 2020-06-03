New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 13,461 Shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,166 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $244.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97. Civista Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

