New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 2,829 Shares of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Clarus worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Clarus by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Clarus by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Clarus by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Clarus by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarus alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Clarus from $16.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Clarus from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $313.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.17. Clarus Corp has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.75 million. Clarus had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Clarus Corp will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

Clarus Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.