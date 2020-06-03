New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169,650 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Scientific Games worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 56,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 37,560 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 44,346 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 758,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after buying an additional 215,956 shares during the period. 59.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. Scientific Games Corp has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.50). Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Scientific Games Corp will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGMS. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other Scientific Games news, CEO Barry L. Cottle bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,914.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

