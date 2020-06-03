New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $399,000 Holdings in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,595 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Michaels Companies worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 47.7% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,392,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,969 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,660,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,120,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,245,000 after acquiring an additional 161,314 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,110,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,166,000 after acquiring an additional 550,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 620,679 shares in the last quarter.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MIK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Michaels Companies from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

NASDAQ:MIK opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a market cap of $568.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.61. Michaels Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 5.37%. Michaels Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Michaels Companies Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.