New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $462,000 Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Boot Barn worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 8.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,611,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 228.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 57,606 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of BOOT opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $618.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.29.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

