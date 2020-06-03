New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $463,000 Stock Position in SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 139.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,437 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,737 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 40.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

In other news, Director Ted Charles Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $190,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,986.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Austin Ogle purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 177,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,017.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $271,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.79. SmartFinancial Inc has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.37 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 19.49%. Research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.90%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK).

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.