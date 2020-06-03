New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $477,000 Holdings in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Globant were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLOB. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Globant in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the first quarter valued at $1,321,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Globant by 87.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 41,187 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in Globant by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 39,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Globant in the first quarter valued at $734,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $146.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.10 and a 200-day moving average of $110.43. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 100.21 and a beta of 1.32. Globant SA has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $148.03.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant SA will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLOB. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.55.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

