New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $481,000 Holdings in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) by 108.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VPG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 84,448 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 49,253 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,615,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,945 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,093,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

VPG stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $28.35. The company has a market cap of $319.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.