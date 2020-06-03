New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of Willis Lease Finance worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

In other news, Director Hans Jorg Hunziker acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $29,448.00. Corporate insiders own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $126.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $74.46.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.61 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 14.70%.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.