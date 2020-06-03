New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 11,981 Shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,981 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecomm. during the first quarter valued at $398,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 90.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 98.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,757 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecomm. during the first quarter valued at $780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $34.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Comtech Telecomm. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $440.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $161.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.