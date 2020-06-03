New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 14,229 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 119.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Sierra Bancorp worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 11,732.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 16,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $509,000. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $286.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.67 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

