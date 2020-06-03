New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 4,870 Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Peloton were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 245.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton by 683.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton by 265.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton by 12,500.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.65. Peloton has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $49.68.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.08 million. Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton news, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 1,560,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $40,865,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,625,678 shares in the company, valued at $199,640,250.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $177,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,643,674 shares of company stock valued at $247,043,237.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Peloton from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Peloton from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Peloton in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Peloton from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

