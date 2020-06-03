New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 8,200 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 17.92 and a current ratio of 17.92. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 2.32.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADVM. SunTrust Banks upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

In other news, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 39,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $401,979.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $500,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,401 shares of company stock worth $1,426,763. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

