New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 864 Shares of NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of NVE worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in NVE during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NVE by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVE by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVE by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVEC. BidaskClub upgraded NVE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

NVEC stock opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. NVE Corp has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The firm has a market cap of $292.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average is $62.53. The company has a current ratio of 43.20, a quick ratio of 38.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

