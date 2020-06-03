New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) by 174.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,088 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 78,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 29,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 32,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

BWB opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $13.90.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BWB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

