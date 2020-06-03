New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 14,118 Shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,118 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of HomeStreet worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HMST shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on HomeStreet from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, Director David A. Ederer bought 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $37,682.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,886.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 2,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $51,705.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,488.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,062 shares of company stock valued at $346,696 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

HMST stock opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08. HomeStreet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HomeStreet Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

