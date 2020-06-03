New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,205 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,205 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,265,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,125,000 after purchasing an additional 79,747 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,230,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 582,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 23,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $34.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $427.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $171.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.60 million. Analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSII. BidaskClub downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barrington Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

