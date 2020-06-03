New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 166,893 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166,893 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 46.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,778,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 446,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,077,000 after purchasing an additional 74,360 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,624,000 after purchasing an additional 232,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, President James D. Dondero acquired 73,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $2,534,377.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 149,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,181,535.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Dondero sold 647,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $15,697,748.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 149,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,729.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 243,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,390 and sold 1,193,776 shares valued at $29,987,607. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXRT. Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of NXRT opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.05. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.06.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.97 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 68.44% and a return on equity of 34.85%. Analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

