New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 21,578 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,578 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of OFG Bancorp worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OFG. ValuEngine raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $72,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin Perez purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $145,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,106 shares of company stock valued at $302,280. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:OFG opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $634.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $136.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

