New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,891 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,817 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,891 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Dorian LPG worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the first quarter valued at $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 57.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Dorian LPG Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $16.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 13.57%.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

