New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,925 Shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVH. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Evolent Health by 142.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $10.15 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.52.

NYSE EVH opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $752.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.70. Evolent Health Inc has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $12.01.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $247.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.35 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. On average, analysts predict that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.