New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes Position in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 228,561 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 372.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 417,805 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 329,305 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,732,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,947 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 4,263.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,981 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 66,423 shares during the period. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.43. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

