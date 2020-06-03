New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,353 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,288,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period.

BBBY stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

