NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) to report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.97 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 68.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NXRT shares. ValuEngine lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.05. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

In related news, President James D. Dondero bought 94,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $2,061,045.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 149,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,569.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Goetz bought 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.94 per share, with a total value of $98,911.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 63,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,694.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 243,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,390 and have sold 1,193,776 shares valued at $29,987,607. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 295.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,254 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,221,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Earnings History and Estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

