NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Downgraded by Benchmark

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital began coverage on NextCure in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextCure from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of NextCure in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

NextCure stock opened at $28.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.82 million and a P/E ratio of -28.98. NextCure has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 40.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. NextCure had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 65.22%. Research analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in NextCure by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NextCure by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in NextCure by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NextCure by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

