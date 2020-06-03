NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Position Trimmed by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,137 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64,705 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of NIC worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NIC by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 31,593 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of NIC by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $779,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NIC by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 290,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 139,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of NIC by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGOV stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. NIC Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.46 million. NIC had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.10%. NIC’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. NIC’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGOV. Raymond James boosted their price target on NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sidoti began coverage on NIC in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NIC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

