Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading Down 14.3%

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc (CVE:NOB) shares dropped 14.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 376,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 237,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of $9.63 million and a PE ratio of 6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07.

About Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel and gold deposits. Its principal project is the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 70,641 hectares located in Northern Ontario, Timmins- Cochrane Area.

