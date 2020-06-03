Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,077 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 641,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after acquiring an additional 246,171 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,282,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,535,000 after acquiring an additional 175,499 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 46,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 137,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $682.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.04 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

