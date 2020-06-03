Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Noodles & Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97. Noodles & Co has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.69 million, a P/E ratio of -100.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Noodles & Co had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $100.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Noodles & Co will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Noodles & Co by 120.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Co during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Noodles & Co in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Co (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.