Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 867,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,627 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.06% of Norbord worth $10,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norbord during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Norbord by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Norbord during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Norbord in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norbord alerts:

Shares of Norbord stock opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Norbord Inc has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 2.51.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Norbord had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Norbord’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norbord Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.84%.

OSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Norbord from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Securities cut Norbord from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norbord in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norbord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.