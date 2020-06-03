Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Raised to $79.00 at Morgan Stanley

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.68.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $80.86 on Monday. Northern Trust has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $110.48. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $162,543,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 376.4% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,589,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,681 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 52.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,603,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,291 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 59.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,757,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,658,000 after acquiring an additional 653,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth about $37,730,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

