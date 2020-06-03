Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NOC. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.92.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC opened at $327.06 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,680,406.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.