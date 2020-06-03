Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 467.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,267,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,961 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 982,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,609,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,626,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,732,000 after purchasing an additional 26,822 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 879,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,443,000 after purchasing an additional 438,939 shares during the period.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

In other Spirit Airlines news, SVP Thomas C. Canfield bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $55.21.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $771.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.68 million. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.