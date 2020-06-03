Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $47,000 Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 185.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.72.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.55). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

In other Cedar Fair news, VP Milkie Duffield acquired 5,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.58 per share, with a total value of $202,556.20. Also, EVP Craig Heckman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.78 per share, with a total value of $31,780.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 22,850 shares of company stock valued at $769,988. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels.

