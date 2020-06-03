Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.10

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.10 and last traded at $65.46, with a volume of 85623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.94.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.55.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $153.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,217,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,441,000 after buying an additional 1,430,310 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,760,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,496,000 after purchasing an additional 730,735 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,568,000 after purchasing an additional 236,863 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,155,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,974,000 after purchasing an additional 35,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,176,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,017,000 after purchasing an additional 281,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.