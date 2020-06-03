NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of NOW worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,670,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,977,000 after purchasing an additional 299,752 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,322,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,105,000 after buying an additional 1,091,338 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,929,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,682,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,663,000 after buying an additional 57,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,543,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,345,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNOW. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NOW from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of NOW in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded NOW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $813.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NOW Inc has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $15.33.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.12 million. NOW had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NOW Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

