Oakworth Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,173 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.8% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 110,363 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.38.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $323.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,395.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

