Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to “Neutral”

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) was downgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

OCGN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Sunday, May 17th.

OCGN opened at $0.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.25. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ocugen stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 2,626.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,541 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 2.81% of Ocugen worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

