Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.

Get Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial alerts:

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter.

About Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.