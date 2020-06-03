Olin Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,831 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,093% compared to the typical daily volume of 321 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Olin by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 304,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 112,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Olin by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,603,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,908,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Olin by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Olin by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 135,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 26,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 112,810 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLN opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. Olin has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Olin will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Olin from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Olin from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Olin from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

